Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for M.D.C. (MDC)

M.D.C. (NYSE: MDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2020 – M.D.C. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/29/2020 – M.D.C. was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – M.D.C. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – M.D.C. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

7/13/2020 – M.D.C. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/8/2020 – M.D.C. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/3/2020 – M.D.C. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

NYSE:MDC opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Get MDC Holdings Inc alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in M.D.C. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.