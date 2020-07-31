Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,899 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,263% compared to the average daily volume of 286 call options.

LAUR has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

