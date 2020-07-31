iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Trading Down 0.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.09, approximately 306,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 748% from the average daily volume of 36,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 8.15% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

