IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) Shares Down 1.9%

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.96, 373 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

