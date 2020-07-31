IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXJ) Shares Down 1.7%

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXJ)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.07, 601 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.