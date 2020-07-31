IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QLS) Trading Up 0.8%

IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QLS)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.66, approximately 191 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

