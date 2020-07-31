Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 829 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264,690 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after purchasing an additional 576,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,233,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,723,000 after purchasing an additional 455,273 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 693,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.