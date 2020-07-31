Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Compass Diversified worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,250 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,026.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 192,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

