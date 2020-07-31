Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of PNR opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

