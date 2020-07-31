Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,486,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,066,000.

EWC stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

