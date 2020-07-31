Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $85,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

