Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 19,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $63.50 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

