Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Shares of AZPN opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

