Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 34,206 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 110.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 379,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 199,085 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

