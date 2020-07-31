Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 23,582 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,582 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,460,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,698,000 after buying an additional 1,149,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

