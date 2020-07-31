Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,091.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $226,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 107.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 77,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.65 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

