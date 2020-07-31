Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE:SBH opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.