Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferguson in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FERGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

