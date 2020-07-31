Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Flowers Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.