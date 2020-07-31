Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get NITTO DENKO COR/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.42. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $31.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.