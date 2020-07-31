Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.