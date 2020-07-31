Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $457.67 million, a P/E ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

