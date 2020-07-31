Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Katoro Gold PLC (LON:KAT) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), approximately 6,382,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,237% from the average daily volume of 119,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.92.

Katoro Gold Company Profile (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.

