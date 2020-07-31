KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KAZ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 609.29 ($7.50).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

LON KAZ opened at GBX 545 ($6.71) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 598.20 ($7.36). The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.