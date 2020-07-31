Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

KRC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

