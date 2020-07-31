Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

KRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $532.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

