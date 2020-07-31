Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Trading 20% Higher

Kinerjapay Corp (OTCMKTS:KPAY) traded up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 15,185,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 25,204,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Kinerjapay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPAY)

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. KinerjaPay Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Medan, Indonesia.

