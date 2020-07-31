Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 4,544,134 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 13,359,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers.

