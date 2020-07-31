L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 23,800.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in L Brands by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 284,654 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in L Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on L Brands from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.22. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

