Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 30.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $168.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.