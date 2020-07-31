Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,899,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 151.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after acquiring an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 140.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 335,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $39.79 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

