Liberum Capital Lowers Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target to GBX 700

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 820 ($10.09) to GBX 700 ($8.61) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 700 ($8.61) in a research report on Thursday.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 712.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 771.47. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.38).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.45) by GBX (15.49) (($0.19)). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuller, Smith & Turner will post 6267.6473446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Helen Jones bought 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £5,024.96 ($6,183.81).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.