Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.43).

PETS opened at GBX 256.40 ($3.16) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 317.08 ($3.90).

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Susan Dawson purchased 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £9,984.10 ($12,286.61). Also, insider Peter Pritchard purchased 49,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £100,192.56 ($123,298.74).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

