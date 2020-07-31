Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ORCH opened at GBX 71 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.53. Orchard Funding Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of $15.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

