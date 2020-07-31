Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($14.28) to GBX 990 ($12.18) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oddo Securities dropped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($14.28) to GBX 990 ($12.18) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,291.94 ($15.90).

CPG opened at GBX 1,069.50 ($13.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,136.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,399.92. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($26.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8454.8846129 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

