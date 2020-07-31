Limelight Networks (LLNW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW):

7/21/2020 – Limelight Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Limelight Networks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/21/2020 – Limelight Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2020 – Limelight Networks had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2020 – Limelight Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

6/23/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2020 – Limelight Networks is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Limelight Networks is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Limelight Networks is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of LLNW opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.43 million, a P/E ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $142,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 681,101 shares of company stock worth $4,559,486 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

