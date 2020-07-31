Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

