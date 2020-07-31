Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

L stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

