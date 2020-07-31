Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Trading 26.4% Higher

Shares of Logicquest Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) traded up 26.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

