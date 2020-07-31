Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) Stock Price Up 20%

Magna-Lab Inc (OTCMKTS:MAGAA)’s stock price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 134 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $295,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.44.

About Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA)

Magna-Lab, Inc is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

