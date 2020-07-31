Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading Down 8.1%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd (CVE:MGM)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 1,424,669 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 451,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $40.66 million and a PE ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.