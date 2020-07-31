Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTLS. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of MTLS opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

