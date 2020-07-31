MC Mining’s (MCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.24. MC Mining has a one year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 42.60 ($0.52). The firm has a market cap of $8.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

