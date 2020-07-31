MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,508 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 867,176 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

MGM stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

