Michael C. Colby Sells 297 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,133 shares in the company, valued at $53,731,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSHD opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 385.95 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

