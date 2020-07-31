Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

