Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

