Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.2% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,654,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $15,770,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.55. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

