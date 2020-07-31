Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,770,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average is $178.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

