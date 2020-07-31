Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 777,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,967 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $88,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $149,018,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

